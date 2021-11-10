Dunwoody will consider applying for federal funding for projects that involve improvements along Winters Chapel Road and Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

The Atlanta Regional Commission, a regional planning agency, has started accepting project proposals for federal funding as part of its Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). According to the ARC’s website, the TIP allocates federal funds for “high-priority projects” in its Regional Transportation Plan, which is a long-term transportation vision for the region through 2050. The projects selected will be slated for anywhere from 2023-2025.

The ARC evaluates projects based on criteria such as how significant the project’s location is to the region, how it affects connectivity and mobility in the region, how it affects public safety, its impact on the environment, and how it will affect low-income or minority residents.

During a Nov. 8 Dunwoody City Council meeting, Public Works Director Michael Smith said city staff recommends submitting two projects for consideration: Phase 2 of the Winters Chapel Shared-Use Path and Village Crossroads Chamblee Dunwoody Road Corridor Improvements.

The Winters Chapel path is part of the Peachtree Corners – Dunwoody Winters Winters Chapel Road Area Study, which the council approved in 2015. The council approved a construction contract for the first phase of the project at the Nov. 8 meeting.

Smith said the city chose the Winters Chapel project because it’s multi-jurisdictional and could serve as a link between cities.

“I think the ARC wants to prioritize projects that connect the region, and not just local projects,” Smith said. “I think we can make the case that this is a link regionally.”

The Chamblee Dunwoody Road improvements extend from Womack Road to Roberts Drive. Smith said this project previously received funding in the TIP for its design phase, so this proposal would be asking for funding for the construction phase. The city expects to present concepts for this project to the public by the end of the year. According to city documents, this project would connect to existing bicycle and pedestrian facilities.

Smith said that city staff would come back to the next council meeting with a dollar amount the city wishes to request, but the maximum amount of federal funding they could receive would be 80% of the project cost. The item is expected to go back before the council for approval at its next meeting, but projects won’t be selected until next year.