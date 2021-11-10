Branch Properties has officially acquired 4.4 acres to co-develop Summerhill Station, a shopping center on Hank Aaron Drive that will be anchored by the previously announced Publix supermarket.

Slated for delivery in early 2023, Publix will take up 50,000 of the 87,000-square-foot development. A two-level parking deck will allow for direct access to both levels of the surrounding retail buildings.

New renderings, above in the slideshow, were also released by Branch.

Branch, which partnered with development firm Carter for the project, said it had already seen “impressive leasing momentum” at Summerhill Station, but did not offer the names of potential retail shops opening there.

“This closing marks a milestone in our endeavor to bring the Summerhill neighborhood a much-needed, accessible retail destination with a quality grocery store,” said Branch Chief Investment Officer Jesse Shannon.

Carter is transforming the surrounding 19-block area into a bustling hub for retail, dining, housing and office, alongside Georgia State University’s athletic facilities.

“We are excited to partner with Branch to lead the development of the Publix center in Summerhill,” said Scott Taylor, president and CEO of Carter. “We believe their expertise and experience in building best-in-class retail centers will bring a development of the highest quality to the neighborhood.”

Groundbreaking for the shopping center is expected before year’s end.