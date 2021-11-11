Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst at the luncheon honoring Joe Gebbia. Gebbia was a founding member of the Brookhaven City Council. Linley Jones, District 1 city councilmember, spoke at the event.

The Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce on Thursday honored District 4 City Councilmember Joe Gebbia.

A luncheon was held to celebrate his service to the city and chamber. Watch it here.

“All of the successes that Brookhaven has, every one of them, can come back to Joe Gebbia,” said Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst. “Joe led the council in the most civil way possible.”

Joe Gebbia.

Gebbia, a health-food entrepreneur, was a member of the city’s founding City Council in 2012. He won a full term in 2013 and a second term in 2017.

Gebbia announced earlier this year he would not run for reelection. John Funny won the Nov. 2 election to serve District 4.

District 4 covers much of southern Brookhaven, including the rapidly redeveloping Buford Highway corridor and Executive Park area where both Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Emory Healthcare have massive projects.

“I have loved every minute of it since I started nine years ago,” Gebbia said at the luncheon. “It has made me such a better person … What an amazing experience.”

Other speakers at the event included current and future Brookhaven councilmembers, along with Santiago Marquez with the Latin American Association. The Cross Keys High School marching band gave a special performance.