Matt Logelin with actor Kevin Hart. (Special)

A Dunwoody nonprofit is gearing up for its largest fundraiser of the year, featuring an author who inspired a popular film starring Kevin Hart.

Jewish Family & Career Services of Atlanta (JF&CS) has set its “Community of Giving” fundraiser for Nov. 30, from noon to 1 p.m. It will be held virtually.

The event will feature Matt Logelin, public speaker and best-selling author of “Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love.” The book inspired the Netflix film “Fatherhood,” which stars actor Kevin Hart.

Logelin tragically lost his wife, Liz, 27 hours after the birth of their first child. His book chronicles how he struggled to raise his daughter while dealing with the loss of his wife.

“I thought to myself I am not going to survive this. But knowing there were other people out there who understand what I was going through made all the difference,” Logelin says in a blog post on the JF&CS website.

At the upcoming fundraiser, Logelin will share more about his journey and how he has helped others deal with trauma and loss. Tickets start at $36. Register here.

JF&CS offers counseling and therapy, older adult services, career services, intellectual and developmental disabilities services, as well as free dental services at the Ben Massell Dental Clinic.