Residents of the Atlanta area are experiencing the worst inflation among major U.S. cities, with October prices up 7.9% from a year ago – more than double the rate in San Francisco. According to Bloomberg, residents paid 21% more for transportation expenses, including fuel and vehicles, than they were a year ago. Atlanta also saw outsize gains in the price of clothes, up 11%, as well as recreation and housing.

The top two vote-getters in the Nov. 2 mayoral race, Felicia Moore and Andre Dickens, will square off in a runoff debate on Nov. 16. The event, hosted by the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series and Atlanta Journal-Constitution, will air live at 7 p.m. on GPB-TV, GPB.org, AJC.com and the Atlanta Press Club Facebook page. The runoff election is set for Nov. 30. Find out more about early voting at this link.

Centennial Yards Company President Brian McGowan announced via Twitter on Wednesday that construct has begun on the new Nelson Street bridge. The bridge will connect the Centennial Lofts development, the first phase of the massive redevelopment of the old Gulch property, to the Castleberry Hill neighborhood. Originally built in 1906, the bridge spanned the Southern Railway Company’s freight yard. It was closed in 2017 due to deterioration.