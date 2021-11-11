Rev. Ray Egan, a long-time deacon in the community, passed away Nov. 6, according to a statement from Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church.

He recently celebrated his 30th year as a deacon. He was a charter member of All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody. The last six years he was with Saint Jude where he was a “dedicated servant,” said the Sandy Springs church.

Egan, 86, also was a chaplain for the Dunwoody Police Department and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

“Egan had a personality larger than life, with many stories to tell,” the Dunwoody Police Department said on Facebook. “He was a close friend to many of our staff and was always eager and present for duty calls, as well as our celebrations and milestones. Thank you, sir, for your service and your huge, kind heart.”

Egan was from Hartford, Conn., where he served as a policeman and fireman. In total, he spent 11 years in the National Guard and 20 years as a police officer, said Saint Jude.

A mass is planned for Nov. 12, according to his obituary.