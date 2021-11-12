Janness and Bowie

Katherine Janness, the woman brutally murdered with her dog Bowie in Piedmont Park, was stabbed more than 50 times, according to the autopsy report released Friday by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Janness and Bowie were found just inside the 10th Street entrance to the park by her partner, Emma Clark, in the early morning hours of July 28.

Clark told police that when Janness didn’t return home from walking Bowie, she used a cell phone tracker to ping her partner’s phone. That led her to to Piedmont Park and the discovery of the bodies.

The medical examiner’s report states that Janness received blunt force injuries to her head, neck and extremities. She was stabbed more than 50 times in the face, chest, and torso with the word “FAT” carved into her body, according to the report.

“It is my opinion that Katherine Janness died due to sharp force injuries of her face, neck, and torso that caused injuries of major blood vessels and internal organs,” Dr. Karen E. Sullivan wrote in the autopsy report. “The manner of Ms. Janness’ death is classified as a homicide.”

Earlier this week, Clark gave an interview to CBS 46 asking that the Atlanta Police Department publicly clear her as a suspect. Clark said she had received threatening phone calls and messages in the nearly four months since Janness was murdered.

Conspiracy theories about the case are rampant on social media, with many fingering Clark as the killer. There has also been outrage that the Atlanta Police Department hasn’t released more information about the ongoing investigation.

APD released a statement concerning Clark’s appeal to be cleared as a suspect:

The investigation into the murder of Katherine Janness remains open and very active. Our investigators continue working tirelessly to find the person(s) responsible. We understand it is frustrating for there to be so little information released publicly. However, to ensure the investigation isn’t compromised, we simply cannot release much information on our active investigation. We know how important this case is to those in our communities and we will continue our work to bring this investigation to a resolution.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact APD at (404) 546-4235 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-8477.