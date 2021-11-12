Mariam Abdulrab, 27, was a popular bartender at both Church and Revery VR.

Demarcus Brinkley has been indicted on nine counts including malice murder, kidnapping and attempted rape of Mariam Abdulrab.

Abdulrab, 27, was abducted from outside her boyfriend’s home in Chosewood Park in the early morning hours of Aug. 13. The popular bartender at Revery VR and Church was later found shot to death on Lakewood Avenue.

Brinkley, 27, was hospitalized after he was injured in a crash during a high-speed chase with police in Griffin, GA. He remains in jail without bond.

Brinkley faces one count of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, and one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, attempted rape, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The last charge stems from Brinkley having spent a seven year stretch in prison for child molestation. He’d been out of jail for less than a year prior to Abdulrab’s murder.