A popular burger joint is planning a location at Lenox Square.

A permit was filed in Atlanta to bring Shake Shack to the upscale Buckhead mall. The buildout for the roughly 1,000-square-foot restaurant could cost $615,000, according to the permit.

Shake Shack would join the food court at Lenox, according to a report from Atlanta Business Chronicle.

It would become the second Shake Shack in Buckhead. The other is at Buckhead Village, a mixed-use development owned by developer Jamestown.

Other metro Atlanta locations include Dunwoody, Old Fourth Ward, and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. More are in the works, including at Piedmont Park where it will have a walk-up window.

Shake Shack started as a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park in New York City. The company went public in 2015.

Shake Shack didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about the Lenox Square location.