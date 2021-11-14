A Sandy Springs resident brought a live grenade found in his basement to the Sandy Springs Police Department on Nov. 12 so it could be disposed.

The Vietnam veteran found the live stick grenade while cleaning his basement, the Police Department said on Facebook.

MARTA’s bomb disposal square and U.S. Air Force personnel from Dobbins Air Reserve Base were called in for assistance. A Sandy Springs resident found a live stick grenade in his basement.

As it was a live grenade, the MARTA Police Department’s bomb squad and the U.S. Air Force EOD Dobbins Air Reserve Base were called to assist with disposing of the dangerous explosive device.

This is somewhat common across the country because many servicemen and women brought them home as war souvenirs, Sgt. Salvador Ortega said. Anyone who finds a grenade in their home is advised to not move the item and immediately call 911. The item might be live or a dud, but it’s best to call and be safe.