Dunwoody’s holiday season will be marked by the return of last year’s “Holiday Lights,” complete with three times more lights than last year’s inaugural event.

The Dunwoody City Council approved an $80,000 contract for installation of the lights at an Oct. 11 meeting, paving the way for a display that will feature 75,000 lights that will decorate Brook Run Park from Dec. 1-27, according to a press release.

“We thought last year’s Holiday Lights would be a one-time celebration because of COVID,” said Mayor Lynn Deutsch in a press release. “However, the event was so successful and loved by our community that we’ve decided to make it a new tradition.”

The theme for this year’s lights display is “Hollywood Holidays.” The decorations will take inspiration from classic holiday movies such as “A Christmas Story,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

The festivities will kick off on Dec. 1 from 5-8 p.m. and will feature free hot cocoa. Deutsch will turn on the lights at 6 p.m.

The Dunwoody Parks and Recreation department will also hold two letter writing campaigns for the holiday season. Residents can spread holiday cheer by writing letters to those in Dunwoody’s assisted living communities and can drop off letters at the N. Shallowford Annex at 4770 N. Shallowford Road or at the Spruill Center for the Arts at 5338 Chamblee Dunwoody Road. Letters will be accepted Monday through Friday from Dec. 1 until noon on Dec. 23.

Children can write letters to Santa Clause by emailing Santa.Claus@dunwoodyga.gov. Letters should include the child’s name and return mailing address, and will be accepted from Dec. 1-19.