Sandy Springs City Manager Andrea Surratt resigned her position with the city after less than two years on the job.

“We’re sorry to see her go,” Tibby DeJulio, the city’s longest-serving councilmember, said on Nov. 16. Andrea Surratt

He had yet to see Surratt’s resignation letter.

“We expect to have more information to share soon,” Jason Fornicola, the city’s Communications director, said.

Three city managers have served Sandy Springs since its formation, including an interim appointment.

Surratt, a North Carolina native, was appointed by City Council to the top administrative position for city government on Dec. 3, 2019. She began her duties in January 2020.

She replaced Peggy Merriss, who was interim city manager from July 2019 to December 2019 after the departure of the city’s first city manager, John McDonough.

Before coming to Sandy Springs, Surratt served as city manager of Bozeman, Montana. She also served as planning and development manager, town manager and assistant city manager for several North Carolina cities.

Deputy City Manager Dave Wells and Assistant City Manager Kristin Smith served under Surratt, having been promoted to those positions in March 2020. The promotions were announced during the same meeting in which Raquel Gonzalez was named city clerk.