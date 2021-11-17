Some residents of an apartment complex on Abernathy Road remain displaced by a fire on Nov. 16 that had four of them trapped on back porches of the building’s third floor.

The Sandy Springs Fire Department responded to the call where they found heavy fire conditions in the breezeway of the 12-unit building, the department reported on Facebook. Crews were told multiple people were trapped on the back porches.

Firefighters rescued three adults, an infant and Oscar, the rabbit. Fire blocked the entranceway, trapping some residents. Aerial and ground ladders helped firefighters evacuate residents. The aerial had to thread through trees to reach the third-floor balconies. The city’s Police Department brought its thermal imaging drone to help identify hot spots via thermal imaging.

Fire crews began fighting the fire that blocked the building’s entrance. Other personnel positioned an aerial unit and ground ladders to safely evacuate the trapped residents.

“We rescued four people who were hanging from balconies when we got there,” Division Fire Chief Chris Campbell said.

Three adults and one child were rescued. Two of the adults were taken to North Fulton Hospital and the infant child was taken to Scottish Rite, he said. The other adult refused transport for treatment. Oscar, a pet rabbit, also was saved.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Six of the units were heavily damaged and the other six might be salvageable, Campbell said. The entire building was declared uninhabitable because power and gas had to be shut off. Multiple families were affected.

Damage estimates were being performed on Nov. 17.

Displaced residents were receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

During the fire, Sandy Springs Police brought one of their drones to the scene to provide aerial thermal imaging to help identify any lingering hot spots to extinguish.