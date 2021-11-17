Sandy Springs police and firefighters will get a $1,000 pay boost through a state grant.

During its Nov. 16 work session, the City Council approved applying for the $1,000 one-time pay supplement for full-time law enforcement officers, EMS personnel and firefighters. The city estimated 151 employees are eligible for the payments. The city would receive $162,551.50, which includes $76.50 per employee for Medicare and Old Age Survivors, and Disability Insurance (OASDI) reimbursements.

The Georgia Public Safety Officials and First Responders Supplement Grant is available for qualifying employees in positions that require certification who were serving during August. Unlike many grants, it does not require the city to provide matching funds.