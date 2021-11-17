A Sandy Springs couple is dead after a domestic violence incident in their Valley Hall Drive home just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Sandy Springs Police detectives are investigating the incident in which Keianna Burns, 44, and her husband, 46-year-old Ronnell Burns, died, Sgt. Salvador Ortega said.

Keianna Burns called 911 to report she had just shot her husband and asked police to respond, Ortega said. She then shot herself.

“She was still breathing when the first officers arrived and lifesaving measures were attempted,” he said.

No one else was at the home when the incident happened, Ortega said. The couple’s children are with family members.