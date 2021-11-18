Courtesy Church at Wieuca

The Atlanta City Council voted Monday to override Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ veto of a mixed-use development around Church at Wieuca in Buckhead.

Greenstone Properties, the developer behind the Parkway 400 and 14th + Spring projects, plans to build a 300 unit apartment building, 38 townhomes, and a 440,000-square-foot office building. The sanctuary of the church, a landmark for more than 60 years, at 3626 Peachtree Road will remain.

”This legislation will lead to the development of one of the largest remaining undeveloped properties in Buckhead,” Bottoms said in a statement following the 1004 override vote. “Doing so will significantly increase traffic and daytime population density in an already congested area. The increased traffic will not only burden residents on a daily basis — it could also affect public safety vehicles and response times. Ultimately, the people of Buckhead will suffer the consequences of this decision.”

Despite public opposition to the development, the project had already received approval from the neighborhood planning unit, North Buckhead Civic Association and the city’s Zoning Review Board.

Church at Wieuca, formerly known as Wieuca Road Baptist Church, announced earlier this year it planned to sell 12-acres of its property to developers and use the proceeds to launch missions and ministry endowment.

According to a report at Baptist News Global, the church’s congregation has dwindled to around 250 members with only 100 attending services pre-pandemic.

In March, the church announced the name change and that it would “relaunch” to rebuild the congregation and use the property sale to help finance its endowment and for maintenance.