If standing over a hot stove cooking Thanksgiving dinner sounds like a holiday bummer, then consider dining out. Many Intown restaurants will be offering dine-in and take-out meals for Turkey Day.



And while turkey and dressing will be on many menus, the bird is not the last word. Why not try Japanese, Turkish, or French food?



Also be sure to check OpenTable.com or with your favorite restaurant to see what their plans are for Thanksgiving. Reservations are a must and are being snapped up quickly, so don’t delay.

Atkins Park: The restaurant opens at 4 p.m. serving a Thanksgiving dinner boasting Big Green Egg-smoked turkey and all the fixins. Reservations at atkinspark.com.

South City Kitchen Midtown: Turkey Day reservations are going fast, so get yours today at southcitykitchen.com.

5Church Midtown: A Thanksgiving Buffett is on the menu at 5church-atlanta.com.

STK: The Midtown steakhouse will be serving up Thanksgiving in its dining room and for takeout and delivery. Visit stksteakhouse.com for details.

Tiny Lou’s: Head to the Clermont Hotel for a taste of France on Turkey Day. Reservations are going fast at tinylous.com.

Ray’s in the City: Seafood is on the menu at this Downtown eatery. Reservations at raysrestaurants.com.

Truva: Virginia-Highland restaurant offers up Turkish food at truvahighland.com.

Nakato: This Buckhead favorite will be firing up the hibachi for Thanksgiving. Visit nakatorestaurant.com.

Hard Rock Café: The Downtown tourist favorite is cooking up a Thanksgiving at exploretock.com/hardrockcafeatlanta.

The Sun Dial: Zoom to the top of the Westin Peachtree in Downtown for a special Thanksgiving dinner with a view. Reservations are required at sundialresaturant.com.

HOBNOB: Head to Atlantic Station for a three-course Thanksgiving meal. Reservations at hobnobatlanta.com.

Le Bilboquet: The special Thanksgiving menu features unique French favorites with a traditional flare. Grab a table at lebilboquetatlanta.com.

Petite Violette: Dine out on turkey and all the trimmings. Reservations at petitevioletterestaurant.com.

Star Provisions: A la carte Thanksgiving to go with all the fixins. To order, visit starprovisions.com.