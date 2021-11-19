Partnerships continue to be a central part of our growth strategy and today I’m excited to announce that we have joined together with one of Atlanta’s most revered media organizations, WABE, to launch a definitive, online event calendar for the metro area.

How Do You Atlanta?, is a community calendar offering easy access to the city’s latest events.

The online calendar is free to the public, event planners, and organizations, who can submit happenings for inclusion. How Do You Atlanta? listings feature time/date/place details, event descriptions, logos/images, ticket links, and are searchable by neighborhood and genre.

HowDoYouAtlanta.com is powered by SceneThink, an editorial platform used by top media outlets, including The Charleston City Paper and The Washington Post.

“Partnering with Springs Publishing to launch our How Do You Atlanta? community calendar is in keeping with WABE’s mission of informing, inspiring, reflecting, and empowering our Atlanta neighbors,” said Jennifer Dorian, president and CEO of Public Broadcasting Atlanta, parent company of WABE. “Amplifying Atlanta’s cultural events and activities is a key part of delivering on that.”

With so many events coming back, it’s been a struggle to keep track of everything, and I believe that a collaboration like this one will benefit both event organizers and the public.

Go to HowDoYouAtlanta.com to check out the calendar or submit an event. There’s also a link at the top of this page.