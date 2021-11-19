Editor’s Note: Reporter Newspapers and Atlanta Intown are excited to launch our new partnership with Punk Foodie (aka Sam Flemming). Who and/or what is Punk Foodie? It’s a love letter, fanzine and directory for Atlanta underground dining – pop-ups, food trucks, and other agile food entrepreneurs who have no set schedule. Want the content in your inbox? Subscribe to the newsletter or follow along on Instagram.

Below are the weekend events for the ‘who, when, where and what’s cooking’ in the ATL underground dining scene. You will find Instagram links for the pop-up and food truck chefs and the breweries, bars & restaurants who host them. Be sure to check these out to confirm the details as schedules do change.

Got a tip for someone who should be included? See a mistake? Send an email to a.big.fan@punkfoodie.com.

ITP – FRIDAY 11/19/21

DECATUR AREA

@beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) HOSTS @mascogotacos (tacos)

@debosfoodtruckpark (Decatur) HOSTS @lehsfoodtruck (comfort food), @lefoodtruckatl (comfort food) & @gritsandthings (brunch)

@littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) HOSTS @7suns_2moons (vegan comfort food)

@sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) HOSTS @atljerkking (jerk chicken)

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

@atlfoodtruckpark (Howell Mill Road) HOSTS lots of vegan chefs

@firemakerbeer (West Midtown) HOSTS @burgerboisatl (burgers)

@mondaynightwm (Berkeley Park) HOSTS @boca.trmv (Mexican)

@roundtripbeer (Underwood Hills) HOSTS @chef_jackson (meal prep)

@scofflawbeer (Bolton) HOSTS @azucar_cuban_cuisine (Cuban)

@atlantabrewingco (Westside) HOSTS @nanashouseco (cakes & quesadillas)

WEST END

@boggssocial (West End) HOSTS @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers)

@mondaynightgarage (West End) HOSTS @boca.trmv (Mexican)

@tritonyards (Capitol View) HOSTS lots of chefs

Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) HOSTS @slappingtacosatl (tacos)

OTHER ITP

@banshee_eav (EAV) HOSTS @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs)

@bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits

@mjqofficial (O4W) HOSTS @islandflavorsatl (Puerto Rican)

@contrastartisanales (Chamblee) HOSTS @phewpies (pizza)

@deadenddrinksatl (Kirkwood) HOSTS @jackalopeatl (Asian fusion)

@fullcommissionatl (Grant Park) HOSTS @foodcationforever (Korean fusion) & @seoulchikinatl (Korean street food)

@greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) HOSTS @sofishticatedseafood (seafood)

@parlorden (South Downtown) HOSTS @amoroustacos (tacos)

@pocolocoatl (Kirkwood) has burritos

@dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food to go

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

@anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) HOSTS @southerngracekitchen (Southern)

@lincolnfillstation (Snellville) HOSTS @uptopkitchen (comfort food)

@outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) HOSTS @calaveritasv (vegan)

@pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) HOSTS @biscuitsnbrunch (brunch)

@truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) HOSTS @gumbeauxgirlz (New Orleans)

@truckandtapduluth (Duluth) HOSTS @yaardie.eats (Chinese Jamaican)

WEST AND NORTHWEST

@drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) HOSTS @cheezdandconfuzed (grilled cheese)

@gatecitybrewingco (Roswell) HOSTS @qpasolatingrub (Venezuelan)

@gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) HOSTS @themulehousepizza (pizza)

@schoolhousebeer (Marietta) HOSTS @blackmarketbarbecuega (BBQ)

@hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) HOSTS @mauiwowiehotchicken_ (Nashville chicken)

@ironmongerbrewing (Marietta) HOSTS Gastro Dog (hot dogs)

@rootedtradingco (Powder Springs) HOSTS @wonderfultastingfood (vegan)

@truckandtap (Woodstock) HOSTS @af7_bbq (BBQ)

ITP – SATURDAY 11/20/21

DECATUR AREA

@beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) HOSTS @mascogotacos (tacos)

@littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) HOSTS @vanilla_crepes (Mexican, French, American)

@debosfoodtruckpark (Decatur) HOSTS @uniquestreeteatz (comfort food), @lehsfoodtruck (comfort food), @lefoodtruckatl (comfort food), @gritsandthings (brunch) & @cravefoodtruckatlanta (hot dogs & BBQ)

@innervoicebrewing (Decatur) HOSTS @godog.atl (hot dogs)

@sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) HOSTS @atljerkking (jerk chicken)

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

@atlantabrewingco (Westside) HOSTS @southerngracekitchen (Southern)

@atlfoodtruckpark (Howell Mill Road) HOSTS lots of vegan chefs

@firemakerbeer (West Midtown) HOSTS @_chefkimbella (comfort food)

@mondaynightwm (Berkeley Park) HOSTS @boca.trmv (Mexican)

@roundtripbeer (Underwood Hills) HOSTS @smokeystevesbbq (BBQ)

@scofflawbeer (Bolton) HOSTS @biteofkorea (fusion Korean)

850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) HOSTS @stanssmokesignals (BBQ)

WEST END

@boggssocial (West End) HOSTS @krupana_atl (Bosnian-ish)

@metatl (Adair Park) HOSTS @beynanassweets (banana pudding) @wonderfultastingfood

@mondaynightgarage (West End) HOSTS @boca.trmv (Mexican)

@tritonyards (Capitol View) HOSTS lots of chefs

Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) HOSTS @slappingtacosatl (tacos)

OTHER ITP

@banshee_eav (EAV) HOSTS @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs)

EAV Farmer’s Market (EAV) HOSTS @eatavision (Dinner IS the Movie)

@bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits

@contrastartisanales (Chamblee) HOSTS @gweilodumplings (dumpings)

@dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food to go

@deadenddrinksatl (Kirkwood) HOSTS @jackalopeatl (Asian fusion)

@fullcommissionatl (Grant Park) HOSTS @thiccburgers (burgers)

@gatoatl (Candler Park) hosts Taiwanese breakfast with @itsmightyhans (Taiwanese-American)

@greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) HOSTS @green4lifeatl (health food)

@morningsidefarmersmarket (Morningside) HOSTS @vinettaatl (elevated comfort food)

@parlorden (South Downtown) HOSTS @amoroustacos (tacos)

@pocolocoatl (Kirkwood) has burritos

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

@anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) HOSTS @nanashouseco (cakes & quesadillas)

@lincolnfillstation (Snellville) HOSTS @pats.poutine (poutine)

@outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) HOSTS @humocuisine (Latin cuisine)

@pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) HOSTS @atljerkking (jerk chicken)

@sixbridgesbrewing (John’s Creek) HOSTS @restaurantholmes (comfort food)

@truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) HOSTS @sophillyfoodatl (cheese steaks)

@truckandtapduluth (Duluth) HOSTS @sunshinealchemy (veganish)

WEST AND NORTHWEST

@drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) HOSTS @fivefingerphilly (cheese steaks)

@drycountybrewco (Kennesaw) HOSTS @lobsterdogsatlanta (lobster rolls)

@gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) HOSTS @thepickleatl (Tex Mex + Cajun)

@hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) HOSTS @cesttoutbon2eat⁠ (New Orleans)

@ironmongerbrewing (Marietta) HOSTS Seb’s Panini (sandwiches)

@rootedtradingco (Powder Springs) HOSTS @plantbasedsnob (vegan)

@schoolhousebeer (Marietta) HOSTS @darealislandflava (Jamaican) Big Pat’s BBQ (BBQ)

@shivamchaat (Marietta) has Rajasthani Dal Bati Churma

@truckandtap (Woodstock) HOSTS @yaardie.eats (Chinese Jamaican)

@vikingalchemist (Smyrna) HOSTS @twofoxfarmtruck (farm to truck)

ITP – SUNDAY 11/21/21

DECATUR AREA

@beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) HOSTS @mascogotacos (tacos)

@debosfoodtruckpark (Decatur) HOSTS @uniquestreeteatz (comfort food), @lefoodtruckatl (comfort food), @gritsandthings (brunch) & @thefunnelcakeguys (funnel cakes)

@innervoicebrewing (Decatur) HOSTS @calaveritasv (vegan)

@littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) HOSTS @lilpizzatruck (pizza)

@sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) HOSTS @atljerkking (jerk chicken)

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

@atlfoodtruckpark (Howell Mill Road) HOSTS lots of vegan chefs

@firemakerbeer (West Midtown) HOSTS @burgerboisatl (burgers)

@mondaynightwm (Berkeley Park) HOSTS @boca.trmv (Mexican)

@roundtripbeer (Underwood Hills) HOSTS @jnezcuisine (comfort food)

@scofflawbeer (Bolton) HOSTS @lilbitestruck (comfort food)

850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) HOSTS @stanssmokesignals (BBQ)

WEST END

@boggssocial (West End) HOSTS @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers)

@mondaynightgarage (West End) HOSTS @boca.trmv (Mexican)

@metatl (Adair Park) HOSTS @wonderfultastingfood (vegan)

@tritonyards (Capitol View) HOSTS lots of chefs

OTHER ITP

@amanoatl (O4W) hosts BOK block party with @biteofkorea (fusion Korean), @mannysjuicebar (juice), @loopholesatl (donuts) & @bearpizzeria (vegan pizza)

@bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits

@the_bookhousepub O4W HOSTS @islandflavorsatl (Puerto Rican)

@dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food to go

@evergreenbutcherandbaker (Kirkwood) HOSTS hamburgers

@greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) HOSTS @bankheadseafood (seafood)

@pocolocoatl (Kirkwood) has burritos

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

@anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) HOSTS @loopholesatl (donuts)

@kettlerockbrewing (Peachtree Corners) HOSTS @pokemoto_atl (poke)

@pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) HOSTS @meatballerzatl (Italian)

@truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) HOSTS @gumbeauxgirlz (New Orleans)

@truckandtapduluth (Duluth) HOSTS @burger21mobile (burgers)

WEST AND NORTHWEST

@drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) HOSTS Chucks Cheese Steaks (cheese steaks)

@gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) HOSTS @smithsgourmetcreations (elevated comfort food)

@hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) HOSTS Der Wurst Meister (sausages)

@shivamchaat (Marietta) has Rajasthani Dal Bati Churma

@truckandtap (Woodstock) HOSTS @tacosschingoness (tacos)