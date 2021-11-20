A 22-year-old Acworth man faces charges in connection with two burglaries in Sandy Springs, one of which ended with the suspect shot and an officer stabbed multiple times.

Matthew Scott Lanz has been charged with two counts of burglary, home invasion, 10 counts of felony obstruction, 10 counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, 10 counts of attempted murder on a police officer and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

Lanz is also a suspect in the murder of an Acworth couple, according to 11Alive.

Sandy Springs Police and investigators from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were on scene through the afternoon of Nov. 19. (Photo by Bob Pepalis)

Officers were investigating a burglary on Cameron Ridge Drive when they were called to the scene of a burglary in progress on Cameron Glen Drive, Sandy Springs Police Department spokesman Sgt. Salvador Ortega said. An officer was stabbed multiple times before the suspect was shot to stop the attack.

Another officer dragged the injured officer out of the home and began first aid.

The officer is in stable condition at a local hospital. The suspect, who was shot at least one time, also remains hospitalized and is expected to survive, the police spokesperson said.

The residents of the home were not injured.

Detectives collected evidence that showed Lanz was a suspect in the earlier robbery, Ortega said.The Police Department asks anyone with additional information to contact Detective Needham at CNeedham@SandySpringsGa.Gov or by calling 770-551-2563. Investigators renewed their request that residents who live nearby check their Ring Door cameras or exterior surveillance cameras for suspicious activity captured between 6 a.m. and 8:40 a.m. on Nov. 19.