Dunwoody will start a six-week long food drive on Dec. 1 to collect donations in the lead up to Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January.

The city will put on the event, called “Souper Bowl of Caring,” in partnership with the Dunwoody-Atlanta Chapter of Jack and Jill of America. The leadership organization aims to improve the quality of life for African American children, according to a press release.

“We are excited to partner with the City of Dunwoody and other community organizations to help address the issue of food insecurity,” said Tasha McCall, community service chair for the Dunwoody-Atlanta Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc., in the release “We added the food drive to our celebration of MLK, Jr. Day last year due to the pandemic and wanted to bring it back as part of our annual outreach.”

The city will give food donations to local food bank Malachi’s Storehouse and a Sandy Springs nonprofit called the Community Assistance Center. The city will set up collection bins at the Brook Run Park playground during Dunwoody’s “Holiday Lights” event on Dec. 1.

Collection bins will be available in the following locations until Jan. 17:

The lobby of The Spruill Center for the Arts at 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

Porter Brew & Que at 5486 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in The Shops of Dunwoody shopping center.

SOHO Office: Printing & Business Services Store at 2090 Dunwoody Club Drive #106 in the Orchard Park Shopping Center.

Other locations and hours can be found at the city’s website.