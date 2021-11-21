Brookhaven and metro-Atlanta residents can join together in Murphey Candler Park for a bird walk this December.

The Murphey Candler Park Conservancy and the Murphey Candler Park Neighborhood Association are co-sponsoring the bird walk along with the environmental bird organization Georgia Audubon. The walk will begin at 8 a.m. on Dec. 13, according to a press release.

According to the press release, the three habitats in the park – wetlands, lake, and woods – allow for diverse species of birds to flourish. The walk will focus on looking for birds such as raptors, waders, waterfowl, and passerines.

The walk is suitable for adults and children over 14 years old. Participants are asked to park at the southwest corner of Murphey Candler Lake by the Caretaker’s House parking lot at 1636 West Nancy Creek Drive.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia Audubon is requiring those who wish to go on the walk to register.