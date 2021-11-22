The Brookhaven Police Department is seeking information related to the murder of local man in his apartment.

Police say that on Nov. 19, officers responded to reports of shots at the Carmel Creek Apartments, located in the 3600 block of Buford Highway. Police found 20-year-old Cesar Godinez-Naba in the doorway of his apartment, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Godinez-Naba was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police say an unknown suspect shot Godinez-Naba. Anyone with information is asked to call Brookhaven Police at 404-637-0636, or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-8477.