Dunwoody police officers helped a man who found himself trapped in a garbage truck on Friday.

Police said officers responded to reports of a person trapped inside a garbage truck around Womack Road at around 5 a.m. on Nov. 19. Responding officers and firefighters found an unhoused man trapped inside the truck.

Police said the man said he had been sleeping inside of a dumpster somewhere on Winters Chapel Road. DeKalb County Fire Rescue members were able to get the man out of the dumpster. He was taken to a local hospital.

“Thankfully, there were no life-threatening injuries,” said officials in a Dunwoody Police Department Facebook post. “The male was transported to the hospital by ambulance to be evaluated.”