Atlanta Police say a 25-year-old man was shot and killed Monday evening during a dispute in Buckhead.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Park Regency Place, the address of a condo complex near Phipps Plaza mall. Upon arrival, officers found a man who appeared to have been shot. He was deceased at the scene, according to a news release.

Police say that the victim was involved in a dispute with another male, which escalated to gunfire.

“It appears the victim attempted to leave the scene in a vehicle but crashed a short distance away,” said the Atlanta Police Department. “A child was inside the vehicle during the incident. The child was not injured and is safe.”

APD believes the suspect and victim knew each other and “this appears to be an isolated incident.”

Investigators are working to identify the suspect and determine the details surrounding the incident, police said.