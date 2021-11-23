A man and woman were found stabbed to death in their Sweet Auburn district apartment on Monday night.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were called to the Camden Vantage apartments at 180 Jackson St. around 9:26 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a 30-year-old female victim as well as 31-year-old male victim who appeared to have been stabbed and were pronounced deceased on scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victims lived together. A male suspect was allowed into the apartment where he stayed for a substantial amount of time before leaving, according to the police report.

Homicide investigators are gathering information and working to identify the suspect and determine the details surrounding the incident.

The homicides occurred just a few hours after the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man near Phipps Plaza in Buckhead.