Dunwoody will hold an open house on Dec. 6 to share new draft plans for future parks at Vermack Road and Roberts Drive.

Residents can view the plans and offer feedback from 6-8 p.m. at the Dunwoody City Hall at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, according to a press release. The plans will be for a roughly 10-acre park at the former Austin Elementary School site at 5435 Roberts Drive, and a roughly 9-acre park at 4809/4819 Vermack Road.

The city previously held a pop-up event in October at the old Austin Elementary site, where residents could drop by and offer feedback on the initial park plans. City officials said that design consultants used feedback from that event to come up with a new draft for each park.

“This is the next step in our continuing effort to listen to the community’s desires for these two park properties,” said Dunwoody Parks and Recreation Director Brent Walker in the press release. “We’re working toward creating final draft plans that meet the greatest needs we hear.”

The new draft plans will be available online after the meeting on Dec. 6.