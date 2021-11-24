LifeLine Animal Project is hosting the “Black Friday Free Adoption Bonanza” Nov. 26 – 29.

Along with free pet adoptions, every pet will be spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated – a $200+ value – at no additional charge.

According to LifeLine Public Relations Director Karen Hirsch, more animals find new homes over Black Friday weekend than at any other time of the year.



“Our Black Friday Free Adoption Bonanza is our most successful adoption event of the year,” she said. “The last time we held this event at the shelters in 2019, a record-breaking 472 animals got adopted!”

Participating shelters include Fulton County Animal Services, 860 Marietta Blvd NW, Atlanta; DeKalb County Animal Services, 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Chamblee; and the LifeLine Community Animal Center, 3180 Presidential Drive, Atlanta.

To view available animals or shelter hours and more information, visit LifeLineAnimal.org/adopt.