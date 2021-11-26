Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst will join District 3 Councilmember Madeleine Simmons at her monthly town hall meeting on Nov. 29.

During this month’s “Mondays with Madeleine,” Ernst and Simmons will discuss 2021 and look ahead to new items in 2022. The town hall will be held virtually from 6-7 p.m., according to a press release.

“Please join me and Mayor John Ernst as we take a look back at 2021 and provide highlights on what we expect for the City in 2022 during our final ‘Mondays With Madeleine’ of the year,” Simmons said in the press release.

Residents can join the town hall virtually via Zoom or watch on the city’s Facebook page.