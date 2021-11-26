A Dunwoody Ace Hardware store plans to partner with Georgia farmers to launch what it calls an online garden center, according to a press release.

An Ace Hardware Store located at 1316 Dunwoody Village Parkway recently announced that the business will offer metro-Atlanta residents the chance to purchase plants from local farmers online. The online garden center is made possible through a partnership with a company called ServeScape, which sources and delivers landscape and planting materials for interested buyers.

“Finally, Dunwoody homeowners can choose from a greater selection of local plants for their garden, at a better price, delivered to their door,” says Dunwoody Ace Owner Dwight Glover in the press release.

Local gardeners can buy plants through the Dunwoody Ace Hardware’s website. Plants should be delivered within a week of purchase. The promo code FREEDELIVERY can be used for free delivery on a first order until Jan. 1, 2022.