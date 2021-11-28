The Atlanta Fire Department battled the second bridge fire in three months on Cheshire Bridge Road on Saturday. Company 29 responded to a large fire under the bridge close to where Cheshire Bridge turns into Lenox Road. According to an Instagram post, intense heat from the fire caused the bridge’s steel to warp and spalling in the concrete. Grills, mattresses, propane tanks, office chairs, couches, dressers and generators were found burning under the bridge. In August, a fire under the bridge that crosses Peachtree Creek on Cheshire Bridge was so badly damaged that it was recently demolished and is currently being rebuilt.

Atlanta Police are investigating the Nov. 27 shooting death in Buckhead. Around 7:10 am, officers responded to 3435 Kingsboro Road in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male with an apparent gunshot wound. Atlanta Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the male deceased. Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstance surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.

The Department of City Planning’s Love Our Places program will provide an opportunity for high-impact areas to have creative bike parking throughout Atlanta. Applications are now being accepted through Dec. 31. Bike corrals or sidewalk-level bike parking structures will include amenities like bike racks, asphalt art, and bike repair stations and will be awarded through a competitive application process. Awardees can expect to have bike corrals installed beginning in Spring 2022. To learn more about the Love Our Places program and to view the Bike Corral application, visit www.atlcitydesign.com/bike-parking.