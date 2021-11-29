After taking last year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the holiday celebration Light Up Brookhaven will return to Blackburn Park on Dec. 8.

Sponsors for this year’s event are Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Pelfrey Tree Service, according to a press release. The event will feature numerous holiday-themed activities, food, and music, culminating in the arrival of Santa Claus via the Children’s Healthcare helicopter and the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree. Members of the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta will also be present to light the city’s Menorah for Hanukkah.

“We are very excited about this year’s Light Up Brookhaven,” said Mayor John Ernst in the press release. “Thanks to our team of ‘Santa’s helpers’ from Parks and Recreation, I think residents will find this year’s event even bigger and better than ever.”

Local music groups, including the Marist Singers and the Salvation Army Band, will perform carols throughout the night. The city plans to use man-made snow to create a holiday atmosphere, and there will be two “snow mountains” that kids can slide down. Visitors can also create holiday-themed ornaments and take pictures with two real live reindeer.

Food trucks will be available on site, and the fundraiser Toys for Tots – a program that distributes Christmas presents to children whose parents can’t afford to buy them any – will be at the event accepting donations.

The festivities start at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Blackburn Park at 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road.