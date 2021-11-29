Pinging

Daily Chew

Daily Chew, 2127 Liddell Drive, offers house-made rotisserie chickens, pitas, protein bowls, and breakfast and lunch fare reminiscent of founder Julia Kesler Imerman’s Jewish and South African roots. Visit dailychewatl.com.

Octopus Kitchen is now open in the former Lazy Llama/Hobnob space at 1551 Piedmont Ave. offering seafood (Mediterranean sea bass, crabmeat soup) and you can toke on hookahs in the outdoor garden space. Visit @theoctopuskitchen on Instagram.

Clean Juice, 780 Memorial Drive, is offering USDA-certified organic cold-press juices and smoothies in Reynoldstown. Visit cleanjuice.com.

Pho Cue

Pho Cue, 925 Garrett St., adds Vietnamese flavor to Texas barbecue in Glenwood Park. The menu features bánh mì and pho bowls served with Texas-style smoked brisket, pulled pork dumplings, smoked brisket egg rolls, and lemongrass pepper wet smoked wings. Visit eatphocue.com.

Azotea Cantina, 245 18th St. in Atlantic Station. is the Mexico City-inspired restaurant owned by Colombian-born Diego Velasquez, operator of four outposts of Tacos & Tequilas Mexican Grill. Visit azoteacantina.com.

Alon’s Bakery & Market has opened its third location on level one at Phipps Plaza in Buckhead offering gourmet sandwiches, freshly prepared foods, handmade pastries, and baked goods. Info at alons.com.

Fuku

Fuku, the fast casual chicken chain from New York, is now offering delivery-only to Atlanta via Uber Eats, DoorDash, GrubHub, and Postmates. Fuku has partnered with REEF Kitchens, a culinary platform that enables food entrepreneurs, local restaurants, and national restaurant brands to open and quickly expand their delivery businesses. Details at eatfuku.com.

Incoming

Southern Feed Store

Southern Feed Store: New East Atlanta Village food hall located in the former Graveyard Tavern space. (Any minute now)

Sushi Hayakawa: Coming to Star Metals in West Midtown. (early 2022)

La Semilla: Vegan pop-up coming to Reynoldstown. (Spring 2022)

Seabird Oyster Bar: Raw bar and seafood menu coming to the Eastside Trail. (Spring 2022)

Botica: Second location of Chef Mimmo Alboumeh’s Mexican-Spanish concept at Phipps Plaza. (Fall 2022)

Carmel: New seafood concept from creator of Rina and Aziza. (2022)