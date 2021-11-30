The Atlanta Police Department has announced multiple arrests in four separate homicide cases it’s been working, including a juvenile killed during a brawl involving 50 teenagers.

Kaidan Barlow-Gardener, 14, was shot and killed while two other juveniles were wounded on July 3 outside Centennial Place Apartments on McAfee Street during what APD described as “melee” involving a group of teens on scooters.

Kentavious Jeffries (Courtesy APD)

Case 1

Homicide investigators identified a 15-year-old juvenile as a suspect and took him into custody on July 23 on charges of murder and affray.

On Nov. 26, investigators secured warrants charging Kentavious Jeffries, 19, with murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Jeffries was served with the warrants at the Fulton County Jail, where he was being held on unrelated charges.

Case 2

Police arrested Carlos Dill, 25, at Grady Hospital on Nov. 26 charging him with felony murder, aggravates assault and weapons possession. Dill was being treated at the hospital for injuries sustained during the incident where he allegedly shot and killed a man at 3440 Boulder Park Drive SW. Once Dill is released from the hospital, he will be taken to the Fulton County Jail.

Case 3

Terrance Edwards, 36, turned himself to police on Nov. 27 after investigators obtained warrants for his arrest on murder and aggravated assault charges in the Nov. 19 shooting of a man after a dispute at 516 Lee St. SW.

Case 4

Diante Barnhill, 26, was arrested on murder charges for the Nov. 1 shooting death of a man at 520 Fulton St. SW. Investigators located Barnhill on Nov. 26 in Lilburn and took him into custody. Police said Barnhill and his alleged victim were ” familiar with one another and the victim appears to have been the intended target of the gunfire.”