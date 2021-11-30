A rendering of Campus 244. (Courtesy of MOTIV)

A nearly 13-acre project planned near Perimeter Mall has landed a hotel flag, according to the development team.

Buckhead-based RocaPoint Partners and New York-based The Georgetown Co. said Tuesday that its new Dunwoody mixed-use development will include a 145-key Element Hotel.

Called Campus 244, the more than 1 million-square-foot project is a redevelopment of the former Gold Kist Headquarters. The site is located off Perimeter Center Parkway, just south of the Dunwoody MARTA station.

The first phase of Campus 244 will include the Element Hotel, featuring a lobby bar and chef-driven restaurant. Vision Hospitality Group, which owns and operates several hotels in Atlanta, is partnering on the project.

Element is an extended-stay hotel brand from Marriott International that offers “bright, modern design, eco-conscious practices and an innovative guest experience,” according to its website. There are two locations in Georgia: in Buckhead and as part of a dual-branded hotel in Midtown.

The first phase of Campus 244 will also remake the existing Gold Kist building into a five-story, 400,000-square-foot office building.

The project is also planned to have 25,000 square feet of new restaurants, located around a central greenspace. RocaPoint and Georgetown said some of those eateries may be concepts from Halcyon, its other project in Alpharetta.

“In recent years, heavy investment in the Central Perimeter market has stimulated job growth and attracted a hub of major Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 companies from across the Southeast,” Phil Mays, principal at RocaPoint Partners, said in a press release. “At Campus 244, we’re bringing a proven model of a dynamic restaurant mix surrounding a central greenspace that provides an activated sense of place for employees and visitors alike.”

S9 Architecture, the architectural team behind Ponce City Market, is handling the design and master planning for Campus 244.

RocaPoint and Georgetown bought the former Gold Kist site in 2020. In October, the Dunwoody Development Authority issued final bond documents for the project. It will receive a roughly $23 million tax break over 10 years.

It’s not the only large project in the works near Perimeter Mall. The $2 billion High Street just kicked off construction in November. Read more about that project here.