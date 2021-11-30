11:15 p.m.

Jason Winston has defeated Nathan Clubb for the Atlanta City Council District. 1 seat.

Liliana Bakhtiari

11:00 p.m.

With all precincts reporting, Liliana Bakhtiari has defeated Mandy Mahoney for the Atlanta City Council District 5 seat.

Antonio Lewis has defeated incumbent Joyce Sheperd for the District 12 seat she’s held since 2004.

Dickens

10:45 p.m.

Andre Dickens will be the 61st mayor of Atlanta.

10:40 p.m.

Two Atlanta City Council races to watch closely have longtime incumbents on the verge of losing their seats.

Incumbent Joyce Sheperd, who has held the District 12 seat since 2004, is behind newcomer Antonio Lewis, 1,805 to 2,684.

District 4 incumbent Cleta Winslow, a fixture on the council for 27 years, is behind opponent Jason Dozier – who almost unseated her in 2017 – 1,274 to 2,084.

10:30 p.m.

There’s more than just the mayoral race happening. The latest numbers coming out of Fulton show Atlanta City Council races in dead heats to the finish line at this hour.

Doug Shipman (22,951) is leading Natalyn Archibong (18.079) for city council president.

City council races are virtually tied at this point, except for District 5 where Liliana Bakhtiari has a commanding lead over Mandy Mahoney, 1,155 to 431. For school board, Tamara Jones has a huge lead over opponent Kanesha Venning, 24,810 to 11,865.

10:15 p.m.

Andre Dickens has widened his lead against Felicia Moore to become the next mayor of Atlanta. The latest vote count from Fulton shows Dickens with 26,497 votes to Moore’s 16,829.

10 p.m.

We’re still waiting on Fulton to drop some numbers from today’s in-person voting. Meanwhile, DeKalb early voting numbers show Andre Dickens leading Felicia Moore there as well. Dickens had 1,809 to Moore’s 953.

8:17 p.m.

Fulton County has posted results from early voting showing Andre Dickens with a lead over Felicia Moore in the mayoral race. Dickens has 15,739 votes to Moore’s 10,888.



See more results at this link.

8 p.m.

Polls have closed in Atlanta. Now the waiting begins.

7:30 p.m.

There’s only 30 minutes left to vote before polls close at 8 p.m. The after-work spike didn’t materialize, so there’s still zero wait time at the polls. With light turnout reported, we’re expecting results early this evening. Stay tuned.

5:30 p.m.

There’s still two-and-a-half hours left to vote in the runoff. Polls close at 8 p.m. At 5:25 p.m., there was still zero wait times at Fulton polling locations, so if you haven’t voted yet it will be quick and painless.



We checked on the early voting totals for the runoff in DeKalb County and see that 2,722 voters cast their ballots early, while 637 absentee ballots were returned.

3:55 p.m.

There is zero wait time at all Fulton County polling places as of 3:50 p.m. If you’re planning to vote after work, when there’s usually a spike, you can check wait times at this link. The reason for the low in-person turnout could be because 36,232 Fulton voters already cast their ballots during early voting for the runoff.

There were more poll workers than voters at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Midtown this afternoon.

1:50 p.m.

There was no waiting to vote at both the Ponce de Leon Library in Poncey-Highland or at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Midtown around 1:30 p.m. I walked in to my polling place and was back in my car in five minutes. There were more poll workers than voters. We still haven’t received any reports of issues or lines at any of the polling places.

11:20 a.m.

So far, we haven’t received any reports of issues at polling places around the city. A scan of social media also hasn’t shown any complaints of long lines to vote.

Both Andre Dickens and Felicia Moore were up early this morning to encourage voters and cast their own ballots.

10 a.m.

Mayoral contenders Andre Dickens and Felicia Moore will be holding election night watch parties for their supporters.

Dickens’ will hold his bash at The Gathering Spot, 384 Northyards Blvd. starting at 8 p.m. More details at this link.

Moore will hold her party at the W Atlanta – Downtown, 45 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd., starting at 8:30 p.m. Details at this link.

9:25 a.m.

Moore vs. Dickens for Atlanta mayor.

Good morning and welcome to Reporter/Intown’s ongoing runoff election coverage. Be sure to bookmark this page and return throughout the day for updates.

The polls opened in Atlanta this morning at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m. as voters decide who will be Atlanta’s 61st mayor, City Council President, and fill City Council and Board of Education seats that didn’t quite make it to the finish line on Nov. 2.

The most-watched race is for mayor as Atlanta City Councilman Andre Dickens squares off against Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore. Depending on which polls you follow, the two are in a dead heat.

You can see a complete list and read Q&As with today’s runoff contenders in our Election Guide.