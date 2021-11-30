Moore vs. Dickens for Atlanta mayor.

10 a.m.

Mayoral contenders Andre Dickens and Felicia Moore will be holding election night watch parties for their supporters.

Dickens’ will hold his bash at The Gathering Spot, 384 Northyards Blvd. starting at 8 p.m. More details at this link.

Moore will hold her party at the W Atlanta – Downtown, 45 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd., starting at 8:30 p.m. Details at this link.

9:25 a.m.

Good morning and welcome to Reporter/Intown’s ongoing runoff election coverage. Be sure to bookmark this page and return throughout the day for updates.

The polls opened in Atlanta this morning at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m. as voters decide who will be Atlanta’s 61st mayor, City Council President, and fill City Council and Board of Education seats that didn’t quite make it to the finish line on Nov. 2.

The most-watched race is for mayor as Atlanta City Councilman Andre Dickens squares off against Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore. Depending on which polls you follow, the two are in a dead heat.

You can see a complete list and read Q&As with today’s runoff contenders in our Election Guide.