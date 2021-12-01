Ponce City Market’s Central Food Hall

Ponce City Market’s Central Food Hall is growing with the opening of new restaurants and shops.

Nani’s Piri Piri Chicken from Chef Meherwan Irani and JJ’s Flower Shop’s new space opened on Monday.

Vietnamese restaurant VIỆTVANA will open later this month, while Umbrella Bar, a food kiosk inspired by Korean night markets from Poke Burri’s co-founder Seven Chan, and Spicewalla, the first-ever brick and mortar location for Meherwan’s acclaimed spice brand, will open in 2022.

The expanded wing at the Old Fourth Ward shopping and dining destination adds over 5,000 square feet of space to the Central Food Hall with communal seating throughout.