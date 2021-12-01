Castleberry Hill is a hotspot for art and dining.

Where is it? Adjacent to Downtown, next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and soon to be connected to the massive Centennial Yards mixed-use development.

What’s the history of the neighborhood? Before the Civil War, the area was called Snake Nation, the city’s red light district filled with prostitutes and gambling dens. By the time the war came, the area was being reclaimed as an industrial hub. The community was named for a grocer, Daniel Castleberry, one of the original settlers of the neighborhood. Castleberry Hill became a bustling community of laborers, tradespeople, and railroad workers. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985 and is a favorite filming location.

No Mas Cantina

What’s going on there? Home to a number of art galleries and a monthly art stroll, there’s also a popular dining scene in the neighborhood, including favorites like No Mas Cantina, Elliott Street Deli & Pub, Escobar Tapas, Dat Fire Jerk Chicken, Old Lady Gang, The Spinning Pie, Frost Bistro and the legendary Paschal’s, a favorite meeting place for the leaders of the Civil Rights Movement. You can also grab food and drinks at the recently opened Reverb by Hard Rock hotel.

Castleberry Lofts

What about buying a home? Those old warehouses and industrial spaces have been reclaimed as hip loft spaces, while new loft/condos have are more recent or under-construction. You can get a condo for under $200,000, but prices for lofts go up to more than $500,000. Those prices are expected to jump when the reconstructed Nelson Street Bridge reopens connecting Castleberry Hill directly to Centennial Yards and South Dwntn developments.