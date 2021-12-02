Brookhaven’s next City Council meeting on Dec. 14 will be held in person at City Hall.

During a Nov. 30 meeting, the Brookhaven City Council voted to extend its COVID-19 State of Emergency ordinance through Jan. 15, 2022. This ordinance is similar to the last ordinance extension on Oct. 26, but allows for some city meetings to be held in person.

“It allows discretion for the mayor to decide whether council meetings are in person or virtual on a case by case basis and also delegates a similar authority to the city manager to make those determinations regarding committees, boards, and commissions,” said City Attorney Chris Balch.

The ordinance did not reinstate the city’s expired mask mandate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, everyone – even those who are fully vaccinated – should wear masks indoors in public if they are in an area of “substantial or high transmission.” As of Dec. 2, DeKalb County is considered an area of moderate transmission.

The city’s next council meeting will be held in-person at City Hall on Dec. 14. Even though the mask mandate has not been reinstated, anyone in attendance is asked to wear a mask, according to the ordinance. The city will also hold the swearing-in ceremony for new council members on Jan. 4, 2022, in person at City Hall.

A city spokesperson did not respond in time for publication to questions of whether there would be a virtual option for in-person city meetings.