Restaurateur Reginald Washington and Chef Duane Nutter outside their forthcoming restaurant in Summerhill.

Chef Duane Nutter, a 2020 James Beard finalist for Best Chef in the South, and partner Reginald Washington are planning a new restaurant at 70 Georgia Avenue in Summerhill.

Nutter and Washington are the partners behind the lauded Mobile, AL-based Southern National, which was recently named to The New York Times’ “Restaurant List,” as one of the 50 most exciting restaurants in America.

The new yet-to-be-named Summerhill restaurant is slated to open in summer 2022.

“When Duane and I heard about Summerhill, we knew this was the right opportunity for us” Washington said. “The way we see it, this is a community coming full-circle. From a neighborhood settled by freed slaves in the 1800’s to one that showcases successful, black entrepreneurs today. We’re committed to doing our part, by investing in the community and providing leadership towards a future of shared equity and prosperity.”

Washington won’t just be a business owner, but a resident of Summerhill as well. “This will be home, and I look forward to building a place that feels like home, one that warmly welcomes residents and visitors alike,” he added.

The new venture represents a homecoming for the restaurant’s co-owners to the city where they opened highly praised ONE Flew South in Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in 2008.

Nutter learned his craft at Atlanta’s Four Seasons Hotel and later served as executive chef at ONE Flew South, and Washington has operated restaurants at Atlanta’s Marriott Marquis, Colony Square Hotel, Hyatt Regency and ONE Flew South, among other stops.

The forthcoming restaurant will feature cuisine developed by Nutter and promises to be a friendly and approachable neighborhood gathering place offering the highest-quality food and an elevated level of service.