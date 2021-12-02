Courtney Johnson, creator of Agape Gems, one of the two Black-owned businesses in Atlanta that received grants from Meta.

The State of Georgia is the largest grant recipient from tech conglomerate Meta’s investment of $100 million in Black-owned small businesses, creators, and nonprofits serving the Black community.

Meta’s Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg announced during a round of virtual events that more than 1,400 Black-owned small businesses in Georgia each received $4,000 grants.

Formerly known as Facebook, Meta’s investment in Georgia totals more than $5.6 million.

Atlanta-based BK International Education Consultancy and Agape Gems were the local grantees.

To encourage Georgia shoppers to support Black-owned businesses during the holiday season, Sandberg is releasing an Instagram Gift Guide featuring some of the local businesses she met with, including Beautiful Curly Me, Agape Gems and more. Follow Sandberg’s Instagram for more.