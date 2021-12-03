The Gist: Where to watch Georgia v. Alabama on Saturday 1. Midway Pub

2. Grindhouse

3. Taco Mac

4. Steinbeck's / Universal Joint

5. The Albert

If you don’t have a ticket to the game, we rounded up some spots to watch tomorrow’s SEC Championship. If you want some local Athens flavor, head up to the Classic City for a Classic City Lager at Creature Comforts Brewery (above) or the nearby Georgia Theater.

In Atlanta, here are some local favorites:

① The Midway Pub: An East Atlanta Village staple with good food, a long bar always full of great people, ample TVs at multiple angles, and a dog-friendly patio.

② Grindhouse Killer Burgers: With locations across Atlanta and Athens, the folks at Grindhouse have created one of the most enjoyable game day experiences around. Each location’s patio has a distinct vibe, and they are all great for watching sports.

Taco Mac in Virginia-Highland (Courtesy Taco Mac)

③ Taco Mac: With locations across metro Atlanta, this wings staple has reinvented itself in recent years, but still delivers the quintessential game-day experience: big TVs, myriad wing sauce combinations, and lots of local beer.

④ Steinbeck’s / Universal Joint / The Companion: Oakhurst’s one-two punch of Steinbeck’s and Universal Joint has been a long-time staple for game day. There’s a dichotomy between the elevated food and beer at Steinbeck’s and the more approachable patio experience at U-Joint. If you’ve got a big group of friends (and opinions), they’ll find a good home at either of these places. Don’t miss Chef Andy Gonzalez’s umami fries and Vietnamese chicken wings at Steinbeck’s.

Pro tip: His new concept, The Companion, is a requisite visit if you’re visiting the new Westside Park.

The Diner Burger at the Albert (Courtesy The Bubbly Talk on Instagram)

⑤ The Albert: Located in Inman Park, The Albert brings lots of fun game-day vibes. It’s a classic neighborhood industry haunt where you can go in and grab a couple of pints, some smoked wings, catch the game, and leave with a few new friends. And their diner burger just may be the best in town.