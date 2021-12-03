The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has been notified of a Georgia resident currently in New Jersey who has tested positive for the Omicron variant COVID-19.

According to a press release from DPH, the individual recently traveled from South Africa and was in Georgia for two days before traveling on to New Jersey where the testing and sequencing were done.

The individual is fully vaccinated, and is isolating in New Jersey. Contact tracing is underway there and in Georgia to identify close contacts at risk of infection. So far, no additional Omicron cases in Georgia have been identified.

“Vaccination and boosters are key to preventing further transmission of COVID-19 and help prevent new variants like Omicron from emerging,” said DPH Commissioner Kathleen Toomey. “Only 51% of Georgians are fully vaccinated and of those individuals less than 20% have received booster doses.”