ITP – FRIDAY 12/3/21

DECATUR AREA

@innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @atljerkking (jerk chicken)

@littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @smoke.and.honey (BBQ)

@sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @sosofedatl (Lao)

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

@mondaynightwm (Berkeley Park) | @boca.trmv (Mexican)

@scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @officialstreeteats (comfort food)

@atlantabrewingco (Westside) | @yaardie.eats (Chinese Jamaican)

@firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (order a Scoville combo and get a free beer)

WEST END

@boggssocial (West End) | @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers)

@tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs

Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos)

OTHER ITP

@banshee_eav (EAV) | @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs)

@chop_shop_atl (Edgewood) | @dmtaqueria (tacos)

@deadenddrinksatl (Kirkwood) | @jackalopeatl (Asian fusion)

@fullcommissionatl (Grant Park) | @saucequeen.co (comfort food)

@greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @sofishticatedseafood (seafood)

@mjqofficial (O4W) | @islandflavorsatl (Puerto Rican)

@myabuelasfood (O4W) | @veganxatl (vegan Mexican) & @ladolcemadness (Boricuan Bakery)

@biggerstaffbrewing (O4W) | @thewafelwagen (Belgian waffles)

@bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits

@parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos)

@pocolocoatl (Kirkwood) has burritos

@sweetauburnbbq Poncey-Highlands | @tko_thekorean1 (Korean comfort food) (late night 9-11PM)

@dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food

@contrastartisanales (Chamblee) | @tacosdemitierra (Mexican)

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

@sixbridgesbrewing (John’s Creek) | @hungryhippoeatsfoodtruck (Haitian BBQ)

@truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @my4boysjamaicancuisine (Jamaican)

@truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @the_breaded_pig (comfort food)

@pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) | @joeslonestartacos (tacos)

@socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | Gourmet Creations (comfort food)

@cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @peachstatebaking (baked goods) & @lowcomotionatl⁠ (farm to truck)

WEST AND NORTHWEST

@gatecitybrewingco (Roswell) | @qpasolatingrub (Venezuelan)

@gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @themulehousepizza (pizza)

@ironmongerbrewing (Marietta) | @southerngracekitchen (Southern)

@schoolhousebeer (Marietta) | @dafryguyatl (comfort food)

@rootedtradingco (Powder Springs) | @wonderfultastingfood (vegan)

@truckandtap (Woodstock) | @cesttoutbon2eat⁠ (New Orleans)

@hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | Der Wurst Meister (sausages)

SOUTH

@archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @mascogotacos (tacos)

@linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @renegade.chef (comfort food)

ITP – SATURDAY 12/4/21

DECATUR AREA

@beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @mrsrosa_ (Venezuelan)

@littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza)

@sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @sosofedatl (Lao)

@innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @atljerkking (jerk chicken)

3354-B Memorial Dr (Decatur) | @kamayan_atl (Filipino) & @threelolasbakeshop (Filipino sweets)

@debosfoodtruckpark (Decatur) | @uniquestreeteatz (comfort food), @lehsfoodtruck (comfort food) , @lefoodtruckatl (comfort food), @gritsandthings (brunch) & @freshcornnevrythang (corn inspired)

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

@atlantabrewingco (Westside) | @rellsco20 (comfort food)

850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ)

@atlfoodtruckpark (Howell Mill Road) | lots of vegan chefs (final weekend at Howell Mill)

@firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (order a Scoville combo and get a free beer)

@mondaynightwm (Berkeley Park) | @boca.trmv (Mexican)

@roundtripbeer (Underwood Hills) | @nanashouseco (cakes & quesadillas)

@scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @lilbitestruck (comfort food)

WEST END

@boggssocial (West End) | @riasbabybird (brunch) & @phewpies (pizza)

@bakarispizza (West End) | @veganvillageatl (vegan)

@metatl (Adair Park) | @beynanassweets (banana pudding) & @wonderfultastingfood (vegan)

@thewindow.food (Adair Park) | @carrotdogatl (carrot hot dogs)

@tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs

Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos)

OTHER ITP

@banshee_eav (EAV) | @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs)

@chop_shop_atl (Edgewood) | @dmtaqueria (tacos)

@deadenddrinksatl (Kirkwood) | @jackalopeatl (Asian fusion)

@pocolocoatl (Kirkwood) has burritos

@prattpullmandistrict (Kirkwood) | @cerealandcream (desserts)

@eventidebrewing (Grant park) | @smokeystevesbbq (BBQ)

@fullcommissionatl (Grant Park) | @saucequeen.co (comfort food)

@gatoatl (Candler Park) hosts Taiwanese breakfast with @itsmightyhans (Taiwanese-American)

@greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @green4lifeatl (health food)

@mjqofficial (O4W) | @islandflavorsatl

@myabuelasfood (O4W) | @veganxatl (vegan Mexican) & @ladolcemadness (Boricuan Bakery)

@bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits

@parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos)

@sweetauburnbbq (Poncey-Highlands) | @tko_thekorean1 (Korean comfort food) (late night 9-11PM)

@woodruffpark (Downtown) | @officialstreeteats (comfort food)

@ormewoodchurch (Ormewood Park) | @coffynpyes (comfort food)

@dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food

@halfwaycrooksbeer (Summerhill) hosts Boevenmarket with @thewafelwagen (Belgian waffles)

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

@anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | Gourmet Creations (comfort food)

@outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @vanilla_crepes (Mexican, French, American)

@truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @worldfoodtruck.ga (global)

@truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @kajunasiantruck (Asian fusion)

@pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) | @smoke.and.honey (BBQ)

@city_of_duluth (Duluth) hosts Deck the Hall with @worldfoodtruck.ga (global), @differenttwistatl (bakery), @islandchefcafe (Bahamian), @myvietnamesefoodmobile2020 (Vietnamese), @soultruckingood (comfort food), @notasfamous (cookies), @simplydonedonuts donuts, @sweetchimney_bakery (baked goods) & Kona Ice

@cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @biteofkorea (fusion Korean)

@socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | @lobsterdogsatlanta (lobster rolls)

WEST AND NORTHWEST

@gatecitybrewingco (Roswell) | @azzurriinahurry (pizza)

@gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @shakerattleandrolls (burgers)

@hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | @mauiwowiehotchicken_ (Nashville chicken)

@qualusivineyards (Acworth) | @themulehousepizza (pizza)

@rootedtradingco (Powder Springs) | @plantbasedsnob (vegan)

@schoolhousebeer (Marietta) | @bcintbbq (BBQ)

@shivamchaat (Marietta) has Makke Ki Roti Sarson Ka Saag Special Dinner

@truckandtap (Woodstock) | @speakcheesy (grilled cheese)

@variantbrewingcompany (Roswell) | @mascogotacos (tacos)

@vikingalchemist (Smyrna) | @twofoxfarmtruck (farm to truck)

@eddyrvl (Smyrna) | @smithsgourmetcreations (elevated comfort food)

SOUTH

@archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @smokeystevesbbq (BBQ)

@linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @azucar_cuban_cuisine (Cuban)

ITP – SUNDAY 12/5/21

DECATUR AREA

@beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @mrsrosa_(Venezuelan)

@littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @mascogotacos (tacos)

@sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @sosofedatl (Lao)

3354-B Memorial Dr (Decatur) | @kamayan_atl (Filipino) & @threelolasbakeshop (Filipino sweets)

@debosfoodtruckpark (Decatur) | @lefoodtruckatl (comfort food), @gritsandthings (brunch), @sistahritas (Mexican) & @ezbrowniebrickz (brownies)

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

@atlfoodtruckpark (Howell Mill Road) | lots of vegan chefs (final weekend at Howell Mill)

@firemakerbeer (West Midtown) has their 2nd Annual Winter Market with @krupana_atl (Bosnian-ish)

@roundtripbeer (Underwood Hills) | @jnezcuisine (comfort food)

@scofflawbeer (Bolton) | Big Pat’s Bbq (BBQ)

@steadyhand_beer_co (Blandtown) | @officialstreeteats (comfort food)

850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ)

WEST END

@boggssocial (West End) | @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) & @riasbabybird (brunch)

@tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs

@wadada_atl (West End) | @happylentilatl (vegan)

OTHER ITP

@amanoatl (O4W) hosts BOK block party with @biteofkorea (fusion Korean), @moche_patisserie (fusion dessert), @baolicious.atl (steamed buns) & @gorditasatl (Mexican)

@bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits

@chop_shop_atl (Edgewood) | @dmtaqueria (tacos)

@evergreenbutcherandbaker (Kirkwood) has hamburgers

@greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @bankheadseafood (seafood)

@myabuelasfood (O4W) | @veganxatl (vegan Mexican) & @ladolcemadness (Boricuan Bakery)

@pocolocoatl (Kirkwood) has burritos

@the_bookhousepub O4W | @islandflavorsatl (Puerto Rican)

@wsponcecity (O4W) | @harlemgirltreats (pastries)

@dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

@anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @keeblerskitchenbbq (BBQ)

@pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) | @philipsbarbequeco (BBQ)

@truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @larryandcriscornerkitchen (comfort food)

@truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @myvietnamesefoodmobile2020 (Vietnamese)

@cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza)

WEST AND NORTHWEST

@slowpourbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @wrappedwright05 (soul infused Spanish)

@socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | @biscuitsnbrunch (brunch)

@stillfirebrewing (Suwanee) | @meatballerzatl (Italian)

@gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @lilbitestruck (comfort food)

@hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | @mauiwowiehotchicken_ (Nashville chicken)

@qualusivineyards (Acworth) | @cesttoutbon2eat⁠ (New Orleans)

@shivamchaat (Marietta) has Makke Ki Roti Sarson Ka Saag Special Dinner

@truckandtap (Woodstock) | @yaardie.eats (Chinese Jamaican)

SOUTH

@linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @lobsterdogsatlanta (lobster rolls)