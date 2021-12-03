A Sandy Springs holiday tradition kicks off this weekend at City Springs.

Sparkle Sandy Springs is set for Sunday, Dec. 5, with festivities beginning at 4 p.m. The parade will step off at 5:30 p.m.

The event includes a menorah and tree lighting, along with a holiday concert featuring The Glow Band and a gift market. The parade also ushers in the Sparkle Village, a month-long display of miniature wooden homes decorated by local businesses, schools and nonprofits.

Be aware of road closures on Sunday (see the map below). There’s free parking available at nearby decks and lots.

Find more info here.