Plushies are the main product line for MochiiiCrafts, which is sold on Etsy. Each design has its own backstory and personality.

During a pandemic quarantine, North Springs High School student Morgan Lockett started an Internet business selling handmade plushies.

The plushies have since become a creative way to help out with college fees.

“Back in sixth grade, I was in Girl Scouts and we were supposed to crochet hats for babies. So, I self-taught myself to crochet at that point … I just kept the craft,” Lockett said.

The decision to create an Etsy shop came about just like learning to crochet. The 17-year-old student opened a store called MochiiiCrafts, which also has a presence on TikTok and Instagram.

Morgan Lockett in a handmade sweater.

Plushies are the main product, but Lockett recently started creating sweater designs.

Lockett lives south of Union City and commutes to attend North Springs.

“I wanted to go to the dual magnet school. And I kind of wanted to have more diversity in my life,” Lockett said of the decision.

Some of that diversity comes through participating in the AVID tutoring program, a college prep program for kids who are first-generation college bound.

“They basically have tutorials twice a week where they have a point of confusion and you’re supposed to ask questions to help them get through their confusion,” Lockett said.

“I decided at the end of sophomore year to be in the workplace learning program and help the kids and the AVID tutoring process,” Lockett added.

The student’s academic activities also include participating in the Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) program for future health professionals.

“I’m planning to get my medical assistant license during this year and after that I’m going to college for studying biology,” Lockett said, adding plans after college most likely include working as a pediatric anesthesiologist or pediatric psychiatrist.

“I’ve always wanted to be in healthcare since I was a kid because I like pretending to know about different healthcare procedures and different diagnostic materials,” Lockett said.