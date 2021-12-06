Brookhaven is asking for volunteers to help with its annual Storm Drain Marker Volunteer Event on Dec. 11.

This year’s project will focus on the LaVista Park neighborhood, according to a city press release. Volunteers will be asked to glue plastic markers to stormwater drains that say “no dumping.”

Volunteers should give notice of their interest by emailing the city at Stormwater@BrookhavenGA.gov, and meet at the entrance to LaVista Park at 1319 Brook Forest Drive on Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. to receive more instructions and materials.