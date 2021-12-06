Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators have released surveillance footage of a suspect related to a double homicide at 180 Jackson Street that took place on Nov. 22. The suspect is wanted in connecting with the stabbing deaths of Daniel Aaron, 31, and Kristen McDevitt, 30. Atlanta Police Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk narrates the video pointing out important parts of the footage. Woolfolk said the suspect was inside the couple’s Camden Vantage apartment for about an hour and a half before leaving with a large safe in his arms. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

A shelter in place order was issued Monday afternoon for parts of Edgewood, Kirkwood, Candler Park, and Lake Claire after a “major ammonia leak” was reported at a former refrigeration warehouse off LaFrance Street at Mayson Avenue. According to WSB-TV, workers in the former Schwan’s frozen food facility were removing 40,000 pounds of ammonia from the building when the leak occurred. Atlanta Fire Rescue got the leak under control and lifted the shelter in place after a few hours.

Officials cut the ribbon at the new Big Brothers Big Sisters headquarters at The MET.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta (BBBSMA) recently celebrated the completion of its building campaign and the official opening of the new office located at The MET in Southwest Atlanta with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The design was created by Vickers Design Group and the buildout of the warehouse space was completed by Leapley Construction and CD Moody Construction. The entrance features a mural by Atlanta artist Corey Barksdale. The capacity building campaign raised over $2.35 million, including lead donors the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, James M. Cox Foundation, Tull Charitable Trust, The American Opportunity Foundation and the Fraser-Parker Foundation.