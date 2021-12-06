Pielands, a new neighborhood pizza and sub joint from local restaurateur Billy Streck opens today, Dec. 6, in Virginia-Highland from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Taking over the former Goin’ Coastal space at the corner of Virginia and North Highland Avenues, the 1,600-square-foot restaurant will serve whole pies, individual slices, salads, and Italian-style subs, plus beer, wine and specialty bottled cocktails, like a martini, negroni and old fashioned. There will be old fashioned soft serve ice cream for dessert. See the full menu here.

Pielands’ design will channel old-school neighborhood pizzerias with red, white and brick accents, concrete floors dating back to the building’s origins in the early 1900’s, vintage photos, and the bathroom walls covered in hundreds of pizza-themed stickers. An ’80s soundtrack and Ms. Pac-Man video game will add to the vibe.

“First and foremost, Pielands will be a neighborhood destination that truly embodies a family vibe and sense of community,” said Streck, who is also behind Nina & Rafi, Hampton + Hudson, and Lyla Lila. “We want to get to know our customers on a first name basis, and we’re thrilled to get to know the families of Virginia-Highland, Morningside and beyond.”